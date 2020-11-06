Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra raised Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.40.

CGC stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

