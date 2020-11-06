Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%.

CSWC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,596. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.