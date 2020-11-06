Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CMO opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $506.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.43. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 209.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

