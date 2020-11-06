Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.486 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.02. 19,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,266. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

