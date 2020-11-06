Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

