CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. FMR LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 56.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $24,447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarGurus by 181.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,735,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $686,714.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 587,722 shares of company stock worth $14,213,554. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.