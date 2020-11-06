Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Lowered to $8.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TAST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
TAST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. 2,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,607. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
