Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Lowered to $8.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TAST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. 2,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,607. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.