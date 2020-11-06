Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Raised to $63.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,578,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.