Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $334,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,596. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

CAT stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.91. 73,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,777. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

