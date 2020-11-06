CB Financial Services Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for CB Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%.

CBFV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.06. 4,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $108.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 2,100 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $41,412.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Lacarte bought 12,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,488 shares of company stock worth $721,489. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CB Financial Services by 206.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

