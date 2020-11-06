Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 8.97%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.