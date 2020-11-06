Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $93.90.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
