Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

CERS opened at $5.77 on Monday. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $148,752.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,567 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cerus by 25.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 378.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

