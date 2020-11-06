ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) PT Raised to $19.00

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $60,563,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $34,932,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.