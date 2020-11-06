Change Healthcare Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Change Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.64. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $142,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

