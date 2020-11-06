Chardan Capital Lowers Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) to Neutral

Chardan Capital cut shares of Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kiadis Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kiadis Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KIADF remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Kiadis Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Kiadis Pharma Company Profile

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

