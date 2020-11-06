Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.08. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 28,037 shares.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 127,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $97,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,847.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Don O’connell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 204,700 shares of company stock worth $156,302. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.