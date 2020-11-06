Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.48. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.10. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
