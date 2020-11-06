Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.48. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.10. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,075 shares of company stock valued at $50,305,204. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.