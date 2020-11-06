Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,782.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.