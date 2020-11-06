Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 544,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 36,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Chevron by 33.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 20,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 13.7% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

