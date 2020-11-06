China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $116.40 on Monday. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter worth $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in China Biologic Products by 122.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.