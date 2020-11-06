Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,315,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

NYSE:CMG traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,304.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,270.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.