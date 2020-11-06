Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Chuy’s stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $432.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

