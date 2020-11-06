CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Given “Hold” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TSE CIX opened at C$16.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$475.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

