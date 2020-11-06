Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Cigna stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.73. 46,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.39 and its 200-day moving average is $181.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1,627.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

