Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.42% of Cintas worth $147,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.50. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,043. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $358.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.23 and a 200-day moving average of $288.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.