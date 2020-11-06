Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 240,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 200,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

