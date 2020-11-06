Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $1.10 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $459.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.18. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

