Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Cloudflare stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. Cloudflare has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -89.23 and a beta of -0.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $280,030.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $74,790.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

