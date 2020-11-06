Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.04–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.5-118.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.24 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.13–0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.92 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $2,899,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock valued at $107,039,694. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

