Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at SVB Leerink

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLVS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $394.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.37. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

