Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.08.

NYSE:CL opened at $83.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $85.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,904 shares of company stock worth $6,706,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

