Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,904 shares of company stock worth $6,706,251 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

