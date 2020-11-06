Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLM. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

COLM opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,811,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,197 shares of company stock valued at $43,370,993. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,750,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

