Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

