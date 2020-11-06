Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,491,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,817,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,015,969. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

