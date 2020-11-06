Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

