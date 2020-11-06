Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $114.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.60.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

