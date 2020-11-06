CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Announces Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COMM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

