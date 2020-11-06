CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $11.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

CommScope stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 1,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,686 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CommScope by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 2,497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,269 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $12,612,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $8,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

