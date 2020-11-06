Comparing The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

This table compares The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 1.87 $8.78 billion $5.03 9.13 Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 2.35 $802.98 million $1.56 10.96

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 4 4 4 0 2.00 Banco de Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus target price of $68.64, suggesting a potential upside of 49.44%. Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.14%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Profitability

This table compares The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 17.44% 11.84% 0.64% Banco de Chile 20.02% 15.33% 1.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Ameritrade brand names. The company offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,091 branches and 3,509 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,241 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; transactional banking services, such as current account management, payments, collections, representation, and asset custody; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, mergers and acquisitions, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, life and general insurance, and securitization services. The company serves individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. It operates through 353 branches, as well as 1,712 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.