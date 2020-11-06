Conceal Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $889,085.19 and $1.04 million worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,422.06 or 0.99557542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00031350 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00448182 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00622417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00092330 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,725,616 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,311 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

