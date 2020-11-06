CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
CNMD opened at $82.00 on Monday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2,050.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39.
CONMED Company Profile
