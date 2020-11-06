CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CNMD opened at $82.00 on Monday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2,050.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

