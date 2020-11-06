Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 603.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $996.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.92.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

