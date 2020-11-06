Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €51.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($58.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.28 ($56.80).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €35.18 ($41.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.90. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

