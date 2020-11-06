Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €74.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FME. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.84 ($98.64).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €71.02 ($83.55) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

