Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

CS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

