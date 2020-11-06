Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.53.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 35,517 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

