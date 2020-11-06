Critical Analysis: TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) versus DPW (OTCMKTS:DPW)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) and DPW (NYSE:DPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TT Electronics alerts:

This table compares TT Electronics and DPW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DPW $26.51 million 0.65 -$32.91 million N/A N/A

TT Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DPW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TT Electronics and DPW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of DPW shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of DPW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and DPW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19%

Volatility & Risk

TT Electronics has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DPW has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers' applications. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. It collaborates with customers to develop innovative solutions to optimize their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. It manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides designing testing solutions and value-engineering services. The company offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Semelab, Welwyn, and Roxspur Measurement & Control brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.