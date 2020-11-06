Critical Comparison: Orange (NYSE:ORAN) versus Koninklijke KPN (NYSE:KKPNF)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

0.8% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 5 6 0 2.55 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orange presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.72%. Given Orange’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orange is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $47.31 billion 0.63 $3.37 billion $1.14 9.90 Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 1.74 $701.12 million $0.17 15.59

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN. Orange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke KPN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile phones, broadband equipment, and connected objects and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud, workspace, and security services to small and medium enterprises; and workplace management, IT management, cybersecurity, and information and communication technologies to large and corporate enterprises. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

