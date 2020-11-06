Cryptocean Market Capitalization Reaches $1.94 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $8,491.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.63 or 0.03451341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00239315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00023044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

